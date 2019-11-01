At approximately 7:33 a.m. on Nov.1, 2019 the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Road 435 and Highway 30 regarding an accident with injuries.
Deputies arrived on scene and determined an eastbound 2010 Peterbuilt pulling a dump trailer was attempting to make a northbound turn. The Peterbuilt driven by 68 year old Danny Jackson of Lincoln was rear ended by a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by 65 year old Adelia Morales-Lopez of Lexington.
Ms. Morales-Lopez was trapped in the vehicle and Lexington Fire and Rescue used the jaws of life to free her from the vehicle. Ms. Morales-Lopez was transported to Lexington Regional Hospital then transferred to Good Samaritan Hosptial in Kearney with severe injuries, she later died of her injuries at Good Samaritan. Mr. Jackson declined medical treatment.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lexington Police Department, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.
