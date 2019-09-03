FEMA offers free repair, rebuild information sessions at local stores

LINCOLN — As Nebraskans repair or rebuild their homes damaged by storms and flooding, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local hardware and home improvement stores have teamed up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.
FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand at in-store information centers, in two Nebraska locations, through September 8, to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. Most of the information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.
FEMA advisors will be available at:
Bob’s True Value
Dawson County
1601 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington 68850
11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. September 4
9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. September 5-8
Free reference booklets, in English and Spanish, with information on protecting your home from flood damage and cleaning up mold and mildew, will be available at all locations.
Nebraskans who have questions about their flood insurance policies and coverage should contact the National Flood Insurance Program call center at 800-427-4661 (Option 1) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday. Specialists can help service claims, provide general information regarding policies, and offer technical assistance to aid in recovery.
For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recover, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, twitter.com/nematweets, and facebook.com/nema.page
