Federal lawsuit filed against Cozad Police officer alleging civil rights violations

COZAD — A federal lawsuit has been filed against former Cozad Police Department Officer John Peden, Chief Mark Montgomery and the City of Cozad by a Cozad resident alleging civil rights violations.

According to the complaint, filed on May 2, 2022, in April 2022, Peden responded to a domestic disturbance at Veronica Sandoval’s home after the father of her child struck her, leaving visible marks on her.

Peden allegedly spoke outside with the man, then arrested only Sandoval and transported her to jail, the complaint claimed. However, booking information from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office shows Sandoval was not booked into the Dawson County Jail.

The Dawson County Attorney did not file charges against her, Sandoval’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka, said in the complaint.

The next day, Sandoval arranged for a sitter to stay with her infant while she drove to Lexington for groceries.

When Sandoval returned home, the sitter, who does not speak English, advised Sandoval that while she was gone, Peden allegedly entered without a warrant twice, searching for an iPhone belonging to someone else.

The complaint alleges Peden did not have a warrant to enter Sandoval’s home, that there was no emergency, he was not preforming a welfare check and he was not in fresh pursuit of a fleeing felon.

The complaint says the interactions were, or should have been, recorded on Peden’s body-worn video camera.

The complaint claims as background, in August 2020, members of the Cozad Police Department approached Chief Montgomery to “advise that they had no confidence in (Peden),” and “they were afraid that his decision making was going to get them into trouble.”

Several officers allegedly told Montgomery that Peden had “advised them to arrest individuals when it was not warranted to arrest them.” One officer stated that “he was more afraid of working with Peden than working with the criminals,” according to the complaint.

In August 2020, Montgomery demoted Peden from “sergeant” to “officer.” The effect of the action meant that Peden was no longer supervising other officers, the complaint claims.

In addition to compensatory damages, Sandoval is also seeking punitive damages, in part because the defendants had “just resolved another lawsuit over Peden’s abuse of his law enforcement authority.”

This refers to a lawsuit filed against Peden, Montgomery and the City of Cozad in 2021, alleging Peden’s abusive use of a Taser against an unarmed subject.

Hilario Velasquez and his sister, Sarah Garrett, sued, claiming excessive force after being tased. Velasquez said in that lawsuit that he was sitting in a swing in his sister's backyard with his empty hands visible when Peden shocked him with a taser.

The complaint claims the case was settled on March 18, 2022 by mediation with the insurer for Peden and City of Cozad, agreeing to pay $115,000.

As of Friday, May 6, Peden was not listed as an officer on the Cozad Police Department website.

Cozad City Attorney Scott Trusdale said that he doesn’t comment on pending litigation, but once the city has been served, they will act appropriately.

Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery also said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation.