February is American Heart Month

Heart attacks are also common and happen to someone in the United States every 40 seconds. Every year around 805,000 Americans have a heart attack, of these, it is the first heart attack for 605,000 people.

So the facts show the dangers of heart disease and how deadly it can be. Some of the risk factors include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking. Around 47 percent of people have at least one of these three risk factors, according to the CDC.

High blood pressure: “High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease. It is a medical condition that happens when the pressure of the blood in your arteries and other blood vessels is too high. The high pressure, if not controlled, can affect your heart and other major organs of your body, including your kidneys and brain,” the CDC states

High blood pressure is often called a “silent killer” because it usually has no symptoms. The only way to know whether you have high blood pressure is to measure your blood pressure. You can lower your blood pressure with lifestyle changes or with medicine to reduce your risk for heart disease and heart attack.