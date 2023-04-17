LINCOLN — Agricultural security is national security. Hackers, criminals, foreign intelligence actors, and terrorists continue to pose a threat to Nebraska’s food and agriculture sector.

In particular, the cyber threats we see today are more pervasive, target a wider range of victims, and can cause greater damage than ever before. Only through robust partnerships and information sharing can we mitigate these threats and protect the nation’s food supply.

On June 6 – 7, 2023, the FBI Omaha field office will host the 2023 Agriculture Threats Symposium. It will take place in Lincoln. We are inviting private sector, academia, industry, and government officials from the agriculture sector to attend, as well as law enforcement partners.

The free two-day symposium is designed to provide information on cyber, terrorist, foreign intelligence, and criminal threats to the agriculture sector in the Upper Midwest and offer resources and guidance for the sector to prevent, detect, and mitigate these threats.

To register, please visit https://AgThreatsSymposium.eventbrite.com and complete the registration process. Space is limited.