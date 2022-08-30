 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast action by two young Lexington men help save a woman in diabetic shock

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce received a call about an act of bravery that occurred here in Lexington.

A young woman that does not reside in Lexington was driving in the area when she started to become and feel ill.

Feeling disoriented and having trouble seeing the road, she found herself “lost” in Lexington, she stopped her vehicle.

After some time, four young men came upon the vehicle and could clearly see that something was wrong. They asked her if she was ok and after nodding her head no, two of the young men jumped out of their car and into action.

They moved the woman from the driver’s seat and into the passenger seat and one of the men got in the back seat behind her, holding her head up and comforting her, while the other young man drove to the emergency room.

This young woman is a diabetic and her blood sugar was over 700 upon arrival to the hospital.

She is thankful for these two young men, Mohamed and Alejandro, for being in the right place at the right time and saving her life.

