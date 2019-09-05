FARNAM —A Farnam woman faces two felony charges after she allegedly shot her husband during a domestic dispute outside of their home.
Kama Timmons, 39, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31 after a fight and physical altercation with her husband, Benjamin Timmons, ended with her shooting him in the knee, according to court documents.
A Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and made contact with Kama who said Benjamin had come back to the residence, “very intoxicated,” according to court documents. An argument then ensued after Benjamin accused Kama of cheating. Benjamin then allegedly forced the door open and pushed her, Kama said.
The physical altercations led to the bathroom, where Kama had a pistol. Court documents say Benjamin “shoved her into the wall and picked her up at which time Kama feared for her life and grabbed the handgun.”
Kama brandished the handgun, after which, Benjamin left the home and Kama shut the front door.
Around 10 minutes later, Kama opened the front door and exited the home with the gun, and another argument with Benjamin ensued.
Kama told the Sheriff’s deputy Benjamin made a threatening gesture toward her, and she allegedly shot him in the knee. Court documents say, “Kama advised she shot him once he was coming at her.”
Benjamin left the scene and was later located in Gothenburg, he was taken to Lincoln for the gunshot wound. Kama was brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
After an investigation, and one spent shell casing was discovered, she was charged with first degree domestic assault, a Class 2A felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony and booked into the Dawson County Jail.
Court records indicated Kama filed a protection order against her husband in April, but she chose to withdraw the request the next day.
Bond was set at ten percent of $100,000. Conditions of the bond include no contact with her husband and she may not possess any firearms.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in the Dawson County court room.
