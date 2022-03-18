Farm truck a total loss after electrical fire south of Cozad Tuesday afternoon

COZAD — A farm truck was a total loss after burning up in a fire caused by an electrical issue during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 15.

At 1:12 p.m., near Road 423 and 757, the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for the report of a truck on fire.

Cozad Fire Chief Jason Schneider said the farm truck was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene with five firefighters and one engine.

The firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the dry grass around it. A pay loader was used to remove the truck from the area. Schneider said they were on scene for around 40 minutes.

Schneider said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and the farm truck was a total loss.

The Cozad Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.