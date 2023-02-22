COZAD — Join Wilson Public Library on Feb. 28 at 5:30 for a family trivia night. No registration is required.

The game is three rounds of Jeopardy-style trivia with varying themes and difficulty. This event is for families with children aged 10 and up, but all ages are welcome.

We recommend forming a team of 2-6 people beforehand, but those who do not come with a team are welcome to join another.

Also, we request that phones be turned off or put away while we play to avoid cheating, so please plan accordingly. Free popcorn and water provided. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Avenue in Cozad.