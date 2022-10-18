Family of John Wightman honor him with donation to the Lexington Racquet Complex

LEXINGTON Representatives of the Lexington Racquet Complex fundraising committee met members of the Wightman family to recognize their $50,000 donation. The pledge was made in memory of John Wightman, who passed away in 2017.

Wightman was an avid tennis player, a founding member of the Lexington Community Foundation, former mayor of Lexington and Nebraska legislator.

“John loved tennis and as a family we decided this would be a great way to honor him,” said his wife, Jan Wightman. “We thought this project was one that John would have wanted to support as it combined his love of tennis and the city of Lexington,” added his daughter, Jill Wightman.

Wightman played in both the Lexington’s singles and doubles league for many years. Committee member, Jake Saulsbury, recalls playing against Wightman in a tournament when he was just ten. Jim Hain, committee Chairperson, had this to say: “We are so appreciative of the Wightman family for their generous donation to the Lexington Racquet Complex.

John Wightman played as often as he could. The Complex will offer that opportunity for adults and our young people to learn and love the game just as John did.”

With the addition of this pledge, the committee is now just $100,000 short of meeting their fundraising goal of $600,000. Their hope is to complete the private funding phase of this project through donations made during Lexington Community Foundation’s upcoming Give Big campaign.

This $600,000 will be matched by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development-Civic and Community Center Financing Fund. The City of Lexington has committed an additional $1.2 million to assist the projects’ completion.