Family holiday events planned at area YMCAs

YMCA of the Prairie branches will connect families and spread Christmas cheer in December with new and old family traditions.

Don Sjogren Community YMCA, Holdrege

The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege (1415 Broadway) is partnering with the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce to organize the new Santa’s Sleigh 5K during the chamber’s first annual Winter Festival on Dec. 11. This year’s race theme is Ugly Sweater, so participants are encouraged to don their ugliest sweaters while they run or walk a 5K in downtown Holdrege. The 10 a.m. race starts and ends at the Holdrege City Auditorium, where the Lion’s Club will be hosting a pancake feed. Participants may register up until the race day and will receive an Ugly Sweater hoodie (at a later date). Register at www.runsignup.com or by calling the YMCA at (308) 995-4050. The fee is $30 per person/$50 per couple and $75 per family with kids.