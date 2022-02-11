Falcons get their wings clipped in faceoff with Overton

OVERTON — The Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons flew into Overton Tuesday, Feb. 8 to battle the Eagles for the second time this season.

Fourth quarter comeback isn’t enough for the Falcons

With a 13-12 lead over Wilcox-Hildreth in the first half, it looked as though Overton may be in for a fight. That soon come to fade in the third quarter when the Lady Eagles put 17 more points on the board bringing the score to 30-19.

Overton senior Kenzie Scheele (25) was on fire, hitting the bucket on a regular basis amassing a total of 16 points for the Eagles. Scheele was followed up by the usual suspects Maeli Meier (3) with ten points and five rebounds, Natalie Wood (33) with eight points including three three-pointers, and JoLee Ryan (31) with seven rebounds.

While the Falcons gave it their all in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points in their last effort to come ahead, it just wasn’t enough to beat the strong Overton squad we have come to see this year. The Lady Eagles walked away the victor, winning by six, 42-36.

Overton has a moment of déjà vu