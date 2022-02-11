Falcons get their wings clipped in faceoff with Overton

OVERTON — The Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons flew into Overton Tuesday, Feb. 8 to battle the Eagles for the second time this season.
Fourth quarter comeback isn’t enough for the Falcons
With a 13-12 lead over Wilcox-Hildreth in the first half, it looked as though Overton may be in for a fight. That soon come to fade in the third quarter when the Lady Eagles put 17 more points on the board bringing the score to 30-19.
Overton senior Kenzie Scheele (25) was on fire, hitting the bucket on a regular basis amassing a total of 16 points for the Eagles. Scheele was followed up by the usual suspects Maeli Meier (3) with ten points and five rebounds, Natalie Wood (33) with eight points including three three-pointers, and JoLee Ryan (31) with seven rebounds.
While the Falcons gave it their all in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points in their last effort to come ahead, it just wasn’t enough to beat the strong Overton squad we have come to see this year. The Lady Eagles walked away the victor, winning by six, 42-36.
Overton has a moment of déjà vu
In a game that many probably felt was familiar, Overton grounded the Falcons yet again.
Like their previous matchup in the FKC Tournament, it was a race from minute one with no finish in sight for Wilcox-Hildreth as the Eagles put the pedal to the metal.
Overton sophomore Braden Fleischman (25) scored one after another, totaling 17 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Caleb Svarvari (1) followed Fleischman up with 15 points including one three-pointer and seven rebounds. Wyatt Ryan (23), in similar fashion, scored ten points and had four total rebounds.
The Falcons just couldn’t get the wind beneath their wings; the Eagles won big 62-35.
Less than a month ago these two birds of prey faced each other during the FKC Tournament. Overton won those games as well, knocking Wilcox-Hildreth out of the tournament.