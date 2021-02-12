‘Extremely dangerous’ wind chill values to be in place over the area Monday morning

LEXINGTON — The stubborn Arctic air mass over the region has refused to budge and the worst of the wind chills, in the – 25 to -30 degree range, will be in place the start of next week.

The National Weather Service in Hastings said late into the weekend and the start of next week, “extremely dangerous wind chills and potentially record cold temperatures are expected,” according to a forecast discussion.

With even just light wind speeds, wind chills to start the work week will likely drop below -30 degrees, according to NWS Hastings. These wind chills are expected to reemerge Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Records will likely be broken across the area on Monday; the current low forecast for Hastings is -17, which would break the prior record of -12 which was set in 1921, exactly 100 years ago.

Wind chill values drop below – 30 degrees, the NWS issues a wind chill warning. People are asked to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities and wear protective clothing if venturing outside, frostbite can occur in 10 to 15 minutes on unprotected skin in this environment.

Wind chill is the temperature it “feels like” outside and is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold, according to the NWS.

As the wind increases, the body is cooled at a faster rate causing the skin temperature to drop. Wind chill does not impact inanimate objects like car radiators and exposed water pipes, because these objects cannot cool below the actual air temperature.