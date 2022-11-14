Extreme drought conditions enter Dawson County

LEXINGTON — For the first time since May, extreme drought conditions have returned to Dawson County.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, areas of extreme and exceptional drought grew significantly.

The amount of extreme drought or worse grew from 51 percent to more than 58 percent, while the percentage of exceptional drought went from 11.5 percent to nearly 15 percent.

Western Dawson County is now under extreme drought conditions, while the eastern half is still under severe drought. Gosper County was unchanged moderate drought in the west, severe drought in the east.

This is the first time the local area has been under extreme drought since April 2022.

Alan Hickford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service – Hastings said he was not surprised to see extreme drought conditions reenter Dawson County after the latest update.

He noted some areas have only seen a tenth of an inch of precipitation so far this month, some haven’t seen anything at all.

“Much of the High Plains remained dry this week with only portions of southeast Nebraska and eastern Kansas recording above-normal precipitation,” the Drought Monitor update stated, “As the autumn remained dry over much of Nebraska, expansions were made to extreme and exceptional drought in the northeast and western parts of the state.”

“Looking ahead over the next several days, a winter storm is impacting the northern Plains into the upper Midwest, bringing with it some significant snow while a frontal passage over the Plains will allow for some precipitation from Nebraska south into the lower Mississippi valley,” per the Drought Monitor.

Temperatures during this period look to be well below normal, with portions of the northern Plains 20-24 degrees below normal.

The seasonal drought outlook for the U.S. through the end of the year calls for the drought to persist across all of Nebraska.