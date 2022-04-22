Extreme drought conditions enter Dawson and Gosper counties

LEXINGTON — The second most serious drought condition has been deemed in place across a majority of Dawson County and a portion of Gosper County.

Extreme drought, D3, conditions have now entered most of Dawson County and the western half of Gosper County, according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Last week only 9.7 percent of Nebraska was under D3 conditions, this week that has increased to 22 percent. All of Nebraska, save a few eastern fringes, are under some type of drought conditions.

The last time D3 conditions existed in the state was March 2021, but the difference is at that time, conditions were improving. Today, they are steadily getting worse.

The effect of D3 conditions can be major crop or pasture loss, extreme fire danger and widespread shortages or restrictions.

The National Weather Service – Hastings stated the expansion of the extreme drought conditions was due to the area receiving no more than a trace of precipitation from April 12-19.

A site six miles southeast of Lexington has only seen 0.45 inches of precipitation, down 2.29 inches or 16 percent from the 30 year normal average.

“Precipitation totals over the past month varied considerably across our coverage area, ranging from as much as 1.00-1.50 inches in several southern and eastern counties to as little as 0.10-0.25 inches in far northern and western areas,” according to NWS Hastings.

“By April 17, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that topsoil moisture was rated more than 60 percent very short to short in each of the region’s states except North Dakota, led by Nebraska (84 percent very short to short),” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“On the same date, nearly half (48 percent) of the winter wheat in Colorado was rated in very poor to poor condition. One-fifth to one-third of the wheat was rated very poor to poor in Kansas (31 percent) and Nebraska (27 percent),” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The outlook through June calls for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation across all of Nebraska, which is not good news for a state that's already months deep into a prolonged dry spell.

Nebraska as a whole is experiencing its driest start to a year in 128 years of record-keeping, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

Looking ahead, NWS Hastings said there will be localized exceptions given periodic showers and thunderstorms this weekend, but the majority of the coverage area is only expected to receive around 0.25 to 0.50 inches.