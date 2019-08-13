Extensive water damage to Cozad High School library after roof was damaged during the storm

COZAD — Pools of water reflected book titles on the floor, plaster laid in a pulpy mess and volunteers worked to remove books. This was the scene at the Cozad High School library after the roof was damaged during the storm which occurred Sunday, Aug. 11.
Cozad High School Principal William Beckenhauer described the straight line winds which hit Cozad as, “ferocious.” He said the main area which needed addressed was the roof.
Damaging winds up to 80 mph peeled up the northwest corner of the library’s roof and took the rest with it. This led to rainwater falling into the library, which damaged books, book shelves, computers and other electronics.
A call from the Cozad Police Department in the middle of the night brought Becknhauer to the school, but he said the full extent of the damage was not discovered until morning.
Beckenhauer said the amount of damage was still being tabulated on Monday morning and it will take some time to know the full extent.
Cleaning crews, the school custodians and volunteers were working to clean out what they could in the library. Books were being taken off the shelves and put on to pallets to be moved out while the cleanup process is being completed.
Cozad teachers began reporting to school on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and the students first day is Wednesday, Aug. 21. Beckenhauer said they have a nine day window for cleanup efforts.
He said by the time the students arrive at school, there will be no inconvenience for them, but they will not be able to use the library until the recovery is completed.
