Extended Barron family makes donation to Lexington Veterans Pavilion project

LEXINGTON — The extended family of Braulio and Mary Barron made a $4,500 donation to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Susie Duarte read a note from the family when making the presentation to Lexington Veterans Pavilion committee member Jim Bliven.

“This memorial donation to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion is from the extended family of Braulio and Mary Barron of Lexington,” Duarte said, “Their sons, Florentino P. Barron and Joseph D. Barron, proudly served in the United States Army.”

“The family’s donation recognizes and honors their service and sacrifices for our country,” Duarte concluded.

The Lexington Veteran Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and will feature an open-air amphitheater. The venue will be open to public use and will attract a variety of public events such as concerts, area acting performances, public rallies, and other large events.

Veterans will be honored with an education walk surrounding the pavilion. Each of the five military services will have its monument with a statue and feature a QR code for an endless supply of facts about each service and its place in the history of our country.