LEXINGTON — Express Laundry has been serving Lexington and the surrounding communities for over 10 years, and both Express Laundry locations use state of the art Ozone Water Technology in their washers to ensure that every load is sanitized, every time.
Ozone Technology used in all their washers is proven to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria.
Ultraviolet lighting/Ozone air purification is also being used in our stores. UV/Ozone kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses present in the air.
Proven to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs, Ozone Water Sanitizing Systems are usually reserved for hospitals and giant cleaning facilities. But one local laundromat chain is offering ozone to all customers as part of their ongoing service.
What does that mean?
Ozone kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses present in any load of laundry. Your clothes get cleaner, smell fresher, and never come into contact with someone else’s laundry.
Ozone is free at both Express Laundries with all washers and laundry services. Use cold-water rinses to take advantage of this amazing technology.
Ozone is 100 percent all-natural. Ozone systems break down bacteria and degrade it into oxygen, leaving no harmful chemicals or unwanted bacteria on laundry or inside washers. Likewise, any ozone molecules that might break free immediately convert to oxygen and never reach the atmosphere.
Ozone kills bacteria faster than chlorine.
Ozone destroys bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew, while also eliminating spores, fungus, oil and other contaminants. All without chemicals and high temperatures, so your clothing is never damaged.
Ozone systems have been approved by the CDC and CMS for use in any healthcare industry.
Laundromats have been designated essential businesses in Dawson County during the COVID-19 pandemic, so both Express Laundry locations are still open and fully functional for all your laundry needs. The large and clean locations make social distancing possible.
Our locations are still fully regulated and sanitized on a daily basis. Our goal is to ensure your safety during this uncertain time, while always providing a safe way for you to have clean clothing. Again, you will find our locations large enough to provide for social distancing among customers. Having clean clothes is a necessity during these times. Express Laundries are here to help.
