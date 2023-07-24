LEXINGTON — The excessive summer heat that has been prevalent over the southern United States will build into the region this week and has prompted a heat advisory through Thursday.

The heat dome, a ridge of high pressure over the southern United States has remained stubbornly in place over the last several weeks.

Last week, temperatures approached 128 degrees in Death Valley and neared all-time records for Reno, Nev.; Las Vegas, Flagstaff, Ariz. and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The southern U.S. heat wave has occurred amid the hottest days on record for the planet; every day since July 3, the Earth’s average temperature has surpassed the temperature that held the previous record,” per the Washington Post.

The high pressure ridge will build into the area this week, which has prompted the National Weather Service – Hastings to issue a heat advisory across their entire warning area through Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days of the week. Combined with the humidity, heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees are expected each day.

“The highest heat index values are expected to be across north central Kansas, and locations south of Highway 6 in Nebraska,” per NWS Hastings, “These areas may see 3 to 4 days of afternoon heat index values in excess of 105 degrees.”

“The Heat Index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature,” the NWS states.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be around 98; 99 on Wednesday and Thursday and 95 on Friday through the weekend. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph each day, only providing minor relief from the heat.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” NWS Hastings states.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” per NWS Hastings.

“Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” NWS Hastings states.

<&underline>Heat Illness</&underline>

During extremely hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness. It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating.

First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.

Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

First Aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If person vomits more than once,

Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Stroke

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do not give fluids.