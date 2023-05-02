LEXINGTON — The most severe of drought conditions reentered the National Weather Service – Hastings area last week for the first time in nine and a half years.

According to the National Weather Service — Hastings, exceptional drought, D4, conditions returned to limited parts, the extreme northeast and southwest, of their coverage area for the first time since September 2013.

Parts of far eastern Nance, northeastern Merrick and northern Polk counties degraded from severe drought to exceptional drought conditions.

There were also parts of Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Nance, Howard, Merrick, Hall, Hamilton, Polk,

York and Dawson counties that degraded from severe to extreme drought conditions.

The last week of April saw highly variable rainfall across the NWS Hastings warning area. A majority of the coverage area saw little to no rain, most areas saw 0.25 inches at the most.

There were parts of western Dawson County that missed on precipitation entirely.

There were a few swaths of heavier thunderstorm activity that brought more meaningful amounts of 0.50 to 1.00 inches. There were small portions of Adams, northeastern York and southern Mitchell counties that actually exceeded one inch.

The local area saw some of the driest conditions between March 1 and April 26. An observer one mile east of Lexington only recorded 0.30 in that period, the third driest of those listed by NWS Hastings in their update.

Meanwhile the NWS Hastings office itself saw some of the highest rainfall totals with 2.74 inches.

“In the Great Plains from central and western South Dakota southward through Kansas, the continued lack of substantial rainfall led to intensification over a relatively large part of these areas. In particular, D3 expanded through most of central Nebraska, and lesser expansion of D3 and D4 reported in central Kansas,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Department of Agriculture reported 62 percent of Kansas winter wheat in poor or very poor condition, as was 42 percent of Nebraska winter wheat. Only 7 percent of Colorado winter wheat was in very poor condition, but almost one-third of the rest of the state’s crop was in poor condition.

The weather pattern does look to shift toward mid-week, allowing for more additional precipitation chances to reenter the forecast.

“Unfortunately, at least at this time, none of these chances look like a ‘widespread soaker’. Officially, cumulative precipitation through this 7-day period is currently forecast to measure 0.25” or less across most of our coverage area,” per NWS Hastings.

The last time exceptional drought conditions were in the area was 2013, following the historic “flash drought,” of 2012.

The drought that swept across wide areas of the United States in 2012 was historically unusual in its speed, its intensity and its size, climatologists at the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

More than 60 percent of the contiguous 48 states and 50 percent of the entire country was in severe to extreme drought for significant portions of 2012.

The percentage of the U.S. in moderate to exceptional drought decreased dramatically from 45.3 percent at the end of August to 37.2 percent at the end of September 2013, according to U.S. Drought Monitor statistics.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.