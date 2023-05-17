KEARNEY — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central Nebraska invites the communities in the counties of Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Hamilton, Kearney, Merrick, Phelps, and other surrounding areas to join the movement to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

The Relay For Life of Central Nebraska will be held on June 9, 2023 at Harmon Park in Kearney, Nebraska.

Relay For Life unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

“We are improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer,” said Theresa Baack, Co-Chair.

Relay For Life of Central Nebraska will begin with a Celebration Dinner for Survivors at 5:00 p.m. at the Harmon Park Activity Center. EATON corporation will host a free will donation barbeque for all participants and volunteers at 5:00 p.m. as well. Opening Ceremonies will take place at 6:00 p.m. with the opening lap, led by cancer survivors from the area, to follow at 7:00 p.m. Entertainment will feature Karaoke by Rocket Sound, a silent auction, Bingo, and many other fun on-site activities. The event will draw to a close with the lighting of the luminaria to honor and remember those who have battled this horrible disease.

For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has united communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Dollars raised each year by over 250,000 Relay participants across the country help the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways – funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education, and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

Please help us continue to fight the fight. Here are just a couple ways you can make a difference:

Join the Relay For Life of Central Nebraska – Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at relayforlife.org/centralnebraska, or by calling 1-800-227-2345, Option 4.

Donate – If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLIfe.org/centralnebraska to donate today.