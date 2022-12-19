 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eustis student named Elks Teen of the Month

122122-lex-news-Elks1.JPG
Elizabeth Walters Courtesy

EUSTIS —Natalie Malcom of Eustis-Farnam Public School was named Elks Teen of the Month for December.

She is the daughter of Tony and Norma Malcom. Natalie plans to attend UNO and study Special Education and English as a Second Language.

