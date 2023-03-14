EUSTIS — The community of Eustis has recently been selected to be part of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Communities for Kids, a state-wide initiative which supports young children, families and those providing their care.

The Communities for Kids initiative is a multi-year planning and implementation initiative that was created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early childhood care and education programs. These shortages impact children’s optimal development and also pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive.

The Eustis C4K Committee completed its orientation meeting February 16. There, the committee discussed the Eustis area’s access to quality child care and educational opportunities, and how to invest in the legacy of Eustis, with community partners, to support families, businesses and the community.

A recent community survey showed that approximately 100 Eustis area children are ages prenatal to five. More than 55 percent of respondents currently using or seeking child care indicated that it was difficult to find a child care provider locally, citing lack of availability as their biggest barrier. Almost 90 percent of parents would prefer their child care in Eustis.

In support of the participating communities, Communities for Kids will provide assistance and expertise to the community of Eustis by:

Engaging stakeholders in identifying the strengths and gaps of the current early care and education resources in the community.

Using informed decision-making to determine strategies for meeting the priority needs identified by the community and creating a business plan, if needed.

Connecting communities with experts and research, best practices, implementation, quality measurements, financing, use of government/public resources and design.

Exploring and assisting communities with applying for all available sources of funding such as private/public grants, public funding programs like childcare subsidy, no- or low-interest loans.

“Communities for Kids is excited to work closely with Eustis and their community partners using a collective impact approach to address their quality early care and educational needs,” said Shonna Werth, Associate Vice President of Early Childhood Programs at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. “With this approach, community partners will lead the way by determining their own needs and strengths while Communities for Kids provides support and technical assistance along the way.”

Current members of the C4K team are: Andrew Bellamy, Co-Chair, Chelsea Gengenbach, Co-Chair, Julie Keller, Katie Loshonkohl, Kim Pinkerton, Jordan Rexing, and Vanessa Strong. Those wanting to contact the Eustis C4K team may email eustisearlychildhoodcommittee@gmail.com or message them on Facebook @EustisC4K.

About Nebraska Children

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation invests in children from birth to young adulthood with initiatives that are focused on preventing negative life outcomes. Nebraska Children does this by building strong communities that support families so their children can grow up to be thriving, productive adults. By working with community partners to understand the risks facing children at every stage of their development, Nebraska Children can identify the most effective avenues to create positive change and help Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens reach their full potential. To learn more about Nebraska Children’s work, visit www.NebraskaChildren.org.