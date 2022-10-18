 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eustis-Farnam seniors take part in Apply2College Day

There were 14 seniors of Eustis-Farnam Public School that took part in the Apply2College event, they submitted a total of 70 college applications.

EUSTIS — Seniors from Eustis-Farnam Public School participated in Apply2College Day to help the students complete their college applications.

There were 14 seniors who took part, taking the next step on their path to higher education. There were 70 applications that were submitted to 26 different colleges both in Nebraska and out of state.

The seniors also got started on scholarships and signed up for FAFSA IDs so they are set to apply and see what aid they might qualify for as they invest in their futures through college.

In addition, 19 juniors and seniors attended the Educational Planning Program at Lexington High School. The day was considered a great success and one more thing the class of 2023 can check off their to-do list.

