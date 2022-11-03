Eustis-Farnam senior school winner for Hiesman High School Scholarship award

EUSTIS — The Heisman Trophy Trust announce the 2022 School Winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship.

Kelsey Shotkoski, a senior at Eustis-Farnam Public School, was named as one of the school winners for the scholarship.

From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust.

School Winners will continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation.

The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.

To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.

About the Heisman High School Scholarship

The Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.

Over the past 28 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes. By inviting male and female students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.

About The Heisman Trophy Trust

The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. The Heisman Trophy Trust ensures the continuation and integrity of this award. The Trust, furthermore, has a charitable mission to support amateur athletes and to provide greater opportunities to the youth of our country. Our goal through these charitable endeavors is for The Heisman Trophy to symbolize the fostering of a sense of community responsibility and service to our youth, especially those disadvantaged or with special needs.

Connect with us on Twitter using @Heisman_HS, Instagram using @heismanscholarship, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/HeismanScholarship.