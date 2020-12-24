 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eustis-Farnam Public Schools announces CHARGE Students of the Month
0 comments

Eustis-Farnam Public Schools announces CHARGE Students of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eustis-Farnam Public Schools announces CHARGE Students of the Month

Pictured from top to bottom are Eli Schimmels, Cooper Parker, Traevyn Koch, Gage Bihlmaier, Luke Schurr, Gabby Utterbakc, Coralee Schurr, Maddy Oberg, Chesley Hueftle, Avery Loshonkohle, Saylor Arends, and Annie Wall.

 Courtesy photo • Eustis-Farnam Public Schools

EUSTIS — Eustis-Farnam Public Schools celebrated their November and December “Deer” CHARGE Students of the Month in a reindeer themed assembly Friday. Rudolf wasn’t treated well by his peers at the North Pole according to the well-known song, so the EF students had to teach them the CHARGE expectations of being safe and respectful towards others.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics