EUSTIS — Eustis-Farnam Public Schools celebrated their November and December “Deer” CHARGE Students of the Month in a reindeer themed assembly Friday. Rudolf wasn’t treated well by his peers at the North Pole according to the well-known song, so the EF students had to teach them the CHARGE expectations of being safe and respectful towards others.
Eustis-Farnam Public Schools announces CHARGE Students of the Month
- Press Release Eustis-Farnam Public Schools
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — Suspected drag racing is thought to be the cause of an accident which sent four to the hospital, damaged two vehicles and landed o…
LEXINGTON — A driver was cited for willful reckless driving after attempting a high speed pass on Plum Creek Parkway, which resulted in a two …
- Updated
LEXINGTON — Daily rates of COVID-19 decreased over the past week in the Lexington urban area, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Depart…
DAWSON COUNTY — Among the four more COVID-19 deaths in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region, two were in Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — It wasn’t a secret this holiday season was going to be tougher on families than ever before, due in no small part to a global pand…
LEXINGTON — In one way or another, Butch Hagan has been serving Dawson County since the late 1960s. At the end of the year Hagan will finish h…
LEXINGTON — Both Dawson and Gosper County are now under a High Wind Warning which will start at midnight tonight, winds are expected to gust o…
LEXINGTON — While the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s annual banquet got the axe due to the pandemic, they still were able to hand out a…
LEXINGTON — With the help of private donations and grants, adaptive playground equipment for students with disabilities will be coming to Mort…
LEXINGTON — As COVID-19 vaccines are shipped all around the country, Lexington Regional Health Center is one of the locations on the list to receive.