 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eustis-Farnam Public School incorporates CHARGE positive behavior system
0 comments
top story

Eustis-Farnam Public School incorporates CHARGE positive behavior system

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Eustis-Farnam Public School incorporates CHARGE positive behavior system

Eustis-Farnam has incorporated a positive behavior system for their students this year. They call the program CHARGE and it is all about setting clear expectations and building character in their students. Everyone is helping to make this a success: teachers, staff, administrations, students, parents and the community. This month Maryah Oberg, Emmanuel Oberg, Avery Oberg, Brecken Atwood, and Kaden Hueftle were recognized as CHARGE Students of the Month for setting great examples of the CHARGE expectations: Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be an Active Learner. Also pictured are Kody Keller and Cooper Ray, CHARGE Mentors, and Principal, Nick Hodge.

Eustis-Farnam has incorporated a positive behavior system for their students this year. They call the program CHARGE and it is all about setting clear expectations and building character in their students. Everyone is helping to make this a success: teachers, staff, administrations, students, parents and the community. This month Maryah Oberg, Emmanuel Oberg, Avery Oberg, Brecken Atwood, and Kaden Hueftle were recognized as CHARGE Students of the Month for setting great examples of the CHARGE expectations: Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be an Active Learner. Also pictured are Kody Keller and Cooper Ray, CHARGE Mentors, and Principal, Nick Hodge.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics