Eustis-Farnam has incorporated a positive behavior system for their students this year. They call the program CHARGE and it is all about setting clear expectations and building character in their students. Everyone is helping to make this a success: teachers, staff, administrations, students, parents and the community. This month Maryah Oberg, Emmanuel Oberg, Avery Oberg, Brecken Atwood, and Kaden Hueftle were recognized as CHARGE Students of the Month for setting great examples of the CHARGE expectations: Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be an Active Learner. Also pictured are Kody Keller and Cooper Ray, CHARGE Mentors, and Principal, Nick Hodge.
Eustis-Farnam Public School incorporates CHARGE positive behavior system
