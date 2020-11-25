Eustis-Farnam Public School blood drive collects 39 units

EUSTIS — On Nov. 9, the Eustis-Farnam National Honor Society hosted a blood drive resulting in 39 units of blood being collected. Those who were able to give blood will have be automatically checked for Covid-19 antibodies. The community responded to the critical need for blood, as did many eligible students at the school. 10 students donated blood for the first or second time Monday. You must be 16 with parent permission or at least 17 years old to donate without.