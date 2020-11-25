 Skip to main content
Eustis-Farnam Public School blood drive collects 39 units
Picture are the NHS volunteers and high school blood donors. Back row: Syrus Snow, Cooper Ray, Cade Schmidt, Kody Keller, Nate Hodge, Zeb Knackstedt. Front row: Tay-Ven Moore, Karissa Hodge, Sadie Fales, Gretchen Hodge, Jadyn Sitorius, and Natalie Malcom. Not pictured, Maggie Walker and Gracie Gibbens.

 Courtesy photo • Eustis-Farnam Public School

EUSTIS — On Nov. 9, the Eustis-Farnam National Honor Society hosted a blood drive resulting in 39 units of blood being collected. Those who were able to give blood will have be automatically checked for Covid-19 antibodies. The community responded to the critical need for blood, as did many eligible students at the school. 10 students donated blood for the first or second time Monday. You must be 16 with parent permission or at least 17 years old to donate without.

