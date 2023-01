Eustis-Farnam announces academic honor roll for semester, quarter

The following students earned Academic Honor Roll for the second quarter at Eustis-Farnam Public Schools. High Honor Roll students are represented with an asterisk. Front Row: Seniors: *Natalie Malcom, *Kelsey Shotkoski, *Skyler Oberg, *Ansley Williams, *Genesee Knackstedt, Colton Stubbs, *Jackson Kerznar, not pictured *Broden Dean. Second Row: Juniors: *Madison Woehrle, Dallas Weitzel, *Carley Thompson, not pictured *Grace Schimmels. Third Row: Sophomores: Dawson Ruda, *Allison Wall. Fourth Row: Freshmen: Whitney Page, *Malia Viter, Bentley Stubbs, Cooper Knackstedt, *Bladen Williams, *Hunter Kugler, not pictured Ethan Oberg. Fifth Row: 8th Grade: *Lauryn Ruda, Ellaray Koch, *Shelby Rae Jurjens, *Olivia Wall, Jennae Brockmeier, Lilli McPeak. Sixth Row: 7th Grade: Gage Rupp, Eli Schimmels, Beau Kerznar, Maryah Oberg, not pictured *Cole Dean.