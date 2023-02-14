LEXINGTON — Eric Bell has been named as the new Lexington High School principal for the 2023-2024 school year. The appointment was approved at the Lexington School board meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

In an announcement to LHS staff, Superintendent John Hakonson wrote, “I am pleased to announce that Eric Bell was offered and has accepted the position of Lexington High School Principal next year.”

Bell is in his 21st year of employment at Lexington Public Schools, having served 17 years as LHS social studies teacher, social studies department chair, technology core team member, school improvement team co-chair, coach of various athletic activities, and the building instructional coach for the past four years, among other roles and responsibilities, Hakonson noted.

Bell has Masters degrees in Curriculum and Instruction and Curriculum Supervision from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.

Bell was appointed to the position after current LHS principal Audrey Downey plans to retire at the end of the current school year.

In the buildings and grounds section, the board approved Tod McKeone as the district representative to negotiate a possible real estate purchase.

The board approved several purchases during Monday’s meeting, the first of which was PreK-5th grade math materials from Great Minds PBC for $402,103.09.

Julie Myers, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director, noted that this is an updated version of their previous three year subscription. This current subscription is for a six year term.

Next was the purchase of security cameras and servers from Engineered Controls, Inc. for $55,300.00.

Mark Burson, Technology Director, said this purchase would include 16 cameras to be distributed between Morton, Bryan, Pershing and Sandoz; each campus would receive four cameras. Each elementary principal found high traffic areas for the new cameras to observe that are not currently covered.

The servers purchased would replace one that is failing and the other would be to support the new cameras.

The board voted to rescind approval of a past server purchase due to a non-conforming bid. The bid from Dell Technologies for $23,023.38 had been approved at the Jan. 9 meeting, but it was discovered that a crucial software piece was missing.

The board then approved an updated bid from Dell for $33,886.84 that included the necessary software.

Up next was the purchase of 1,700 iPads from Apple, Inc., for $499,800.00. Hakonson noted the money used would come from the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds.

During the legislative and finance discussion, the board ratified a non-resident student contract with Elwood Public Schools.

Hakonson said the student is an English Learner (EL) and LPS will instruct the student in an EL course, while Elwood will pay tuition and arrange for transport. Placing them in a Lexington EL class was thought to be in the best interest of the student by both districts.

The board approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Lexington Education Association for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 contract years, reflecting a 4.21 percent total package increase for the 2023-2024 school year.

In addition to the agreement, the board approved an amendment to the agreement that will allow the district to pay several teachers who agreed to help cover the class of a teacher who was leaving the district suddenly.

There was also a total package increase for classified, certificated support and administrative staff for the 2023-2024 school year. All classified staff would receive a $1.00 hourly increase or a 4.21 percent total package increase; while administrative staff saw a 4.21 percent increase.

There were several out-of-state travel requests presented to the board, including the Greeley Jazz Festival in Greeley, Colo., on April 19-21; Bolder Boulder cross country event in Boulder, Colo., on May 28-29; Ramsey’s Run Smarter Camp in Pueblo Colo., on July 9-18; Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence, Kan., from Sept. 24-25 and the Nike Regional Cross Country Meet in Brookings, S.D., from Nov. 10-12.

Most of the requests had been approved in past years, Hakonson noted, with the exception of some new cross country events. The board approved the requests.

Looking at personnel actions, the board approved the immediate resignation of Naveen Rajulapati, LHS science teacher and Bailey Stofer, Pershing 4th grade teacher, effective at the end of the school year.

During the report and comment period, Angie Kovarik, Student Services Director, told the board that the Nebraska Department of Education had encouraged LPS to apply for the Whole Child grant.

Kovarik said the grant is for $100,000 and can be used to help address student’s food, clothing and supply issues. The grant would encourage the district to partner with local hospitals and the Two Rivers Public Health Department. She said it would be a great thing for both students and their families.

Hakonson had a long list of congratulations to offer to students and student-athletes for their accomplishments during the winter sports season.

The first compliments were paid to the 2022 Fall Championship National Anthem Performers Rachel Kearney at State Volleyball; and the Lexington Octet members Rachel Kearney, Adrianna Hendricks, Genesis Torres, Evette Francisco-Cortez, Jaime Lopez-Velasquez, Hector Jr. Ramirez, Josue Lucas-Reynoso and Bryan Juarez-Guido at State Football.

The LHS boys and girls powerlifting teams finished first at the Peru State Powerlifting Meet on Jan. 14. Both teams also won the Lexington Powerlifting Meet on Dec. 3.

On Jan. 28, the boy’s team finished state runner-up at Creighton Prep while 13 LHS lifters at Midland University qualified for the USAPL National Powerlifting Championships; those athletes included Litzy Morales, Yasmin Monroy, Jasmin Martinez, Anthony Taracena, Kevin Parada, Alex Mateo, Felipe Zaldivar, Rivaldo Vargas, Ezequiel Ruiz, Conlan Kjar, Jose Miguel, Cesar Francisco and Miguel Castellanos.

The LHS Cheer and Dance Teams performed at the Lexington Cheer and Dance Competition on Jan. 28.

Cheer placed first in the Game Day and NT/NB divisions and Dance got second in Hip Hop and third in Kick. Cheer was also crowned Western Nebraska Heartland Cheer Champions.

Josue Lucas was awarded Heartland Champions Cheer Athlete of the Year.

The girls state wrestling meet qualifiers placed second in district last weekend. State qualifiers include Abbi Sutton, McKenzie Furgison, Delilah Solis, Kalli Sutton, Frankie Walsh, and Angelica Velasquez.

Sutton and Walsh were district champions.

There were seven girls and boys state bowling individual qualifiers, including: Shaylee Lux, Margarita Lucero, Daisy Gomez, Morgan Bailey, Chayse Nelson, Ricardo Keith, and Kenneth Garcia; and to the district champion boys team.

The boy’s team finished in third place at state with individual medalists Morgan Bailey, second, Kenneth Garcia, sixth, and Chayse Nelson, seventh. Daisy Gomez placed seventh for the girls. This was the best state performance in school history for the boy’s team.

The boy’s state wrestling qualifiers included Garret Kaiser, Daylen Naylor, Daven Naylor, Cesar Cano, Landon Johnson, and Jason Hernandez. Naylor was district champion.