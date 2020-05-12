ELWOOD — The fire department lead the way, the scoreboard at the football field read, “20:20.” It was all for the seniors of Elwood Public Schools who cruised through the community to celebrate what would have been their typical graduation day.
Families gathered along the streets in Elwood to support the graduates who have had many of the main events of the last year of high school altered or canceled.
Elwood’s Class of 2020 chose maroon, silver and white as their colors and their motto was, “Take pride in how far you have come and faith in how far you can go.” The class flower was roses
The Class of 2020 consisted of 17 students, with four who graduated in the top quarter of their class.
Graduates were able to pick up their diplomas from the school and were photographed in their regalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.