ELWOOD — Think of the line of the song “Silver Bells.” “City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style, In the air there’s a feeling of Christmas.” Elwood’s downtown felt quite similar to the immortal holiday song’s lyrics during their Old Fashioned Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Families and their children roamed up and down Smith Avenue in Elwood visiting all the different businesses which had opened their doors as a part of the Old Fashioned Christmas event.
Residents had the pick of the lot for different businesses to visit. Caroling and an afterschool movie were held at the Elwood Care Center. Thrivent Financial served up peppermint lattes and provided cards to decorate for children in local hospitals.
Galloway Financials and Canyon Lakes Brewing teamed up to serve beverages. L2 for Kids were selling smoked ribs to benefit children without new school clothes. Elwood Auto Detail was handing out tamales and warm beverages. Lexington Regional Health Center’s Elwood clinic was opened and they were handing out give away items as well as soup.
Other businesses which were opened included Elwood Market, Pinnacle Bank, Brell Reality, Farm Bureau and The Home Agency, the Elwood Fire Department was offering firetruck rides around the town for children.
The Elwood Chamber of Commerce also announced their 2019 lighting contest winners.
Residential:
1: Shaun Pirnie and Danielle Redwine
2: Scott and Gwen Stoll
3: James and Robin Morton
Businesses:
1: Gosper County Courthouse
2: Home Agency
3: Elwood Care Center
Honorable mention to Jim Weismann
