Elwood Public Schools seeks feedback for 2021-2022 school COVID-19 plan

ELWOOD — Elwood Public Schools is seeking feedback for their school COVID-19 plan for the 2021-2022 school year, the plan is required to receive federal funding.
The purpose of the plan is to provide a framework to respond to COVID-19 and its impact on the educational program during the 2021-2022 school year, according to Elwood Public Schools, the plan is required to receive funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, ESSER III.
The framework of the plan was structured using guidelines from the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and the Two Rivers Public Health Department in order to allow a response to changing public health circumstances.
COVID-19 cases have been on the increase throughout the Two Rivers seven country district; however, no new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Gosper County since the week of May 28 to June 4, according to Two Rivers.
The framework will be updated and changed as conditions, experience and knowledge are gained, according to Elwood Public Schools.
The guidelines are broken down based on the Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial levels, low, moderate, elevated and pandemic and is similar to the plan Elwood had in place last school year.
With the area under a low risk, masks would be highly recommended but optional and students and staff will sanitize their hands upon entering the building, classroom, entering and exiting the cafeteria and exiting the building.
Busing, water fountains, food service, visitors, dismissal from school, playground use and spacing in the classroom are unaffected in a low risk level.
“If your student shows symptoms of illness while not at school, please respect the health of others and remain at home until healthy or a doctor’s note can be obtained. With all illnesses, we ask that you do your part to communicate with the school and support the educational process this year,” according to Elwood Public Schools.
When a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed in the school, that individual will be excluded and allowed to return based upon current guidance from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control at the time and the Governor’s Directed Health Measure.
The full reopening guidelines can be found at Elwood Public Schools website and feedback can be sent to daren.hatch@elwoodpirates.org