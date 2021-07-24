Elwood Public Schools seeks feedback for 2021-2022 school COVID-19 plan

ELWOOD — Elwood Public Schools is seeking feedback for their school COVID-19 plan for the 2021-2022 school year, the plan is required to receive federal funding.

The purpose of the plan is to provide a framework to respond to COVID-19 and its impact on the educational program during the 2021-2022 school year, according to Elwood Public Schools, the plan is required to receive funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, ESSER III.

The framework of the plan was structured using guidelines from the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and the Two Rivers Public Health Department in order to allow a response to changing public health circumstances.

COVID-19 cases have been on the increase throughout the Two Rivers seven country district; however, no new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Gosper County since the week of May 28 to June 4, according to Two Rivers.

The framework will be updated and changed as conditions, experience and knowledge are gained, according to Elwood Public Schools.

The guidelines are broken down based on the Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial levels, low, moderate, elevated and pandemic and is similar to the plan Elwood had in place last school year.