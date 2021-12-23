Elwood National Honor Society members hold Veterans Memorial Fundraiser

ELWOOD — Friday, Nov. 19, was an incredibly warm day that was full of high spirits, a perfect day for a walk. The National Honors Society took advantage of the situation and held their fall fundraiser. The group decided the best use of their time would be to assist the Community Redevelopment Authority in their efforts to raise funding for a Veteran’s Memorial to be built in Elwood Nebraska. The memorial is still in planning phases but will be placed across the highway from the Senior Center for all to enjoy while they drive by.
Lauren Hickey and Brooke Brockman, Senior National Honor Society members were hard at work preparing a “walk-a-thon” for the elementary school to participate in. Hickey said, “We planned a fun-filled event for the kids to get some exercise and learn facts about the holiday.” During the month of October, Hickey and the NHS’s sponsor, Sandy Dean visited the elementary students to watch a video and learn about veterans and their importance. The students were then asked to collect as many donations as they could for prizes donated by the American Legion and Booster Club.
The students delivered more than expected, bringing in a total of $4,000. Landon Hieter, a sixth-grade student who raised over $500, said he did it because “I felt bad that all those people gave their lives for us so I decided why not go to every house?” Hieter wasn’t the only student who thought this and their efforts were rewarded. If a student raised $25 they earned a candy bar and if they raised $50 they earned a candy bar and pop from the American Legion. As an added goal the Booster Club was providing a pizza party for the entire class that earned the most.
On the Nov. 9 each class took time to walk around the track a few times for Veteran’s day facts and more prizes. The NHS students passed out facts and prizes for the students while they either walked or raced around the track as many students did. The event went better than any of the NHS members expected and they are incredibly thankful for all of the help that the elementary students and teachers gave in raising money for the Veteran’s Memorial.