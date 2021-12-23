Elwood National Honor Society members hold Veterans Memorial Fundraiser

ELWOOD — Friday, Nov. 19, was an incredibly warm day that was full of high spirits, a perfect day for a walk. The National Honors Society took advantage of the situation and held their fall fundraiser. The group decided the best use of their time would be to assist the Community Redevelopment Authority in their efforts to raise funding for a Veteran’s Memorial to be built in Elwood Nebraska. The memorial is still in planning phases but will be placed across the highway from the Senior Center for all to enjoy while they drive by.

Lauren Hickey and Brooke Brockman, Senior National Honor Society members were hard at work preparing a “walk-a-thon” for the elementary school to participate in. Hickey said, “We planned a fun-filled event for the kids to get some exercise and learn facts about the holiday.” During the month of October, Hickey and the NHS’s sponsor, Sandy Dean visited the elementary students to watch a video and learn about veterans and their importance. The students were then asked to collect as many donations as they could for prizes donated by the American Legion and Booster Club.