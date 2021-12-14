Elwood hosts annual Old Fashioned Christmas event

ELWOOD — Think of the line of the song “Silver Bells.” “City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style, In the air there’s a feeling of Christmas.”

Elwood’s downtown felt quite similar to the immortal holiday song’s lyrics during their Old Fashioned Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Families and their children roamed up and down Smith Avenue in Elwood visiting all the different businesses which had opened their doors as a part of the Old Fashioned Christmas event.

Horse drawn carriage rides through downtown were offered in front of Security First Bank and Insurance. The sound of horse’s hooves on the road harkened back to yesteryears travel.

The Elwood firefighters also offered fire truck rides, starting east of the Gosper County Senior Center and making a circle around town. There was also a free will donation pancake feed and an opportunity for the children to visit with Santa at the senior center.

