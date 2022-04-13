Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull remembered as passionate firefighter, loving family man

ELWOOD — Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, who died in a vehicle crash while responding to a wildfire on April 7, will be remembered as a passionate firefighter and EMT and as a loving family man by his colleagues and family.

While responding to a fire that would grow to 35,000 acres on Thursday, April 7, Krull was riding in a vehicle driven by Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris.

Amid zero-visibility conditions due to the fire and smoke, their vehicle was struck head on by a water truck around eight miles north of Arapahoe on Highway 283.

Krull, 54, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Krull had been a volunteer firefighter for 36 years of his life, starting in 1986 when he joined the Glenvil Fire Department at 19-years-old.

He joined the Overton Fire Department in 2003 and later moved to the Elwood Fire Department as he started to worked at the Aurora Cooperative in town.

He was fire chief in the communities of Overton and Elwood for a total of 18 years.

Laid to Rest

Over 24 Nebraska fire departments from across the state attended Krull’s funeral at Our Redeemer Church in Elwood on Wednesday, they lined a residential side street and wrapped around a town block.

At the entrance to Elwood on U.S. Highway 23, the Holdrege and Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Departments had an oversized American flag stretched between their aerial ladder trucks.

The AirCare helicopter also made an appearance, landing in the middle of the Elwood High School football field.

At the Elwood Fire Hall, a black sash draped the front door and the truck bay doors.

Members of the Nebraska Serious Injury and Line of Duty Death Response Team were present at the funeral, they provided a Color Guard that carried ceremonial flags and equipment and rotated members throughout the service, who stood at the front corners of the sanctuary.

Pastor Aaron Witt officiated the service, he said he had only lived in Elwood for two months and listened to Krull’s family and friends tell their stories about him before the funeral.

Of Krull’s time as a firefighter, Witt said “It takes strength to run toward those flames when everyone else runs away, to drive in the low visibility of smoke, to go into a burning building, to go see where there may be disaster.”

“He was a teacher, a mentor, to his brother and sister firefighters and EMT’s,” Witt said, “Great respect for a great man.”

Witt said while a great deal has been rightly said about Fire Chief Darren Krull, he was also called, “husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.”

After speaking with family members, Witt said, “first and foremost, Darren loved his family.” Witt noted Krull had a passion for woodworking to help his family and his friends. “He spent a lot of time in the wood shop, because somebody would need something,” Witt said, “You needed something made out of wood, you just asked Darren.”

Witt said Krull also loved to travel with his family and visit with his friends while he was working at the Aurora Cooperative.

Witt asked Krull’s family about a line written in his obituary, that he taught his dog Ace, a Corgi-mix, to pray before a meal. “The dog is still doing it,” family members said. Witt said Krull was a dedicated man who loved his dog.

“He wanted to do all he could to make sure Ace was in Heaven with him someday,” Witt said with a smile.

Before the end of the service, Witt called on all of the firefighters to recite the Firefighters Prayer in unison.

Firefighters Prayer

“When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save a life, whatever be its age. Help me to embrace a little child before it’s too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert to hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.

I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me, to guard my neighbor and protect his property. And if according to your will I have to lose my life, bless with your protecting hand my loving family from strife.”

The Last Call for Krull was paged out by dispatch at the end of the funeral, “Attention Elwood Fire and Rescue, this is the final call for Chief Darren Krull, who was so dedicated to the community he so proudly served. He is coming home.”

Krull was buried later Wednesday at Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil

Firefighter

Krull himself was always appreciative of the other volunteer firefighters, he told the Clipper-Herald in 2009 when he was Overton’s fire chief: “You can’t say enough about volunteers,” Krull said, “When you call, no matter what’s going on, no matter what they’re doing, they’ll be there when you need them.”

Elwood Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Clause said Krull had been a member of the Elwood department for 11 years and had been fire chief since August 2018.

“He was a great guy, very knowledgeable,” Clause said of Krull’s firefighting and EMT command. He said Krull was just finishing testing to become an EMT instructor.

Clause said he had been assistant fire chief for 10 years and learned a great deal from Krull, including the best spots to position firefighters during a fire, being incident commander, how to control a scene and different ways to knock down a fire.

Krull was always mellow on scene, no matter how crazy the situation was, Clause said, he knew how to keep the other firefighters calm and their heads level.

“He was a great leader for the department,” Clause said.

Of Krull’s sudden loss, Clause said the department members were, “taking it tough,” but they are holding together as a group and will keep going as a department

.

The Elwood department is tight knit, consisting of 21 members.

Roger Powell, Region 17 (Gosper, Furnas and Frontier counties) Emergency Manager, said he had known Krull for five years and said he was “very passionate,” about firefighting and EMS work.

“He was a great colleague to work with,” Powell said. He said all the volunteers represent a remarkable group of people.

Powell called Krull’s death, “very shocking,” and said it was like losing a brother.

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Bo Berry said that Krull was a mentor to him and that he could always turn to him for answers or assistance. He noted Krull was always made sure he had other firefighter’s backs.

“It’s a tough thing to take,” Berry said of Krull’s death, “It hurts the whole firefighter community.”

Honors and Memorials

Senator Deb Fischer stated, “My sympathies are with the family of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull who lost his life protecting his community. Please join me in praying for all those affected by the wildfire in South-Central Nebraska.”

“Our hearts are with all involved in this tragic crash, as well as those affected by the fire,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Please keep the firefighters, farmers, emergency managers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, and all others involved in this fire response in your thoughts.”

Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor Krull.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss. The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great. As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”

Flags flew at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A moment of silence to honor Krull was held in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday morning.

Krull’s death reached national news outlets and there have been outpouring of support from across the nation.

In the community of Winter Springs, Fla., a 13-year-old named Zechariah Cartledge helped to found a non-profit called Running 4 Heroes, Inc., in 2019. He runs one mile to honor first responders who have been killed in the line of duty.

The organization also raises funds and donates them to the Fallen Hero Flag Mission, Injured First Responder Grant Program, K9 Vests and Safety Supplies and travel missions.

Cartledge ran one mile during the evening of Wednesday, April 13 to honor Krull.

The Elwood Fire Department stated, “The donations and well wishes have been so overwhelming we don't even know where to begin, and we know we will never be able to personally thank everyone, so please accept this as a very small token of our gratitude. Thank you all for your understanding as we attempt to process the loss of Darren - as our fire chief, as a valued brother on our team, as a mentor, and as a friend.”

The Kearney Hub’s Kim Schmidt and Ashley Bebensee contributed to this report.