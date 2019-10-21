ELWOOD — Despite wind gusts up to 30 mph, the Elwood Fire Department was able to quickly contain a field fire and prevent it from spreading during Monday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m. the Elwood Fire Department was dispatched to a field south of Mid-Nebraska Drilling, along Road 426, to the immediate southwest of the Elwood community.
Elwood firefighters arrived on scene with two utility rigs and one pumper truck. The fire was located in a cornfield east of a residence.
The fire could have quickly spread given the wind which was blowing out of the northwest at a steady 20 mph with one gust up to 31 mph, measured via anemometer.
By 4:30 p.m. the Elwood firefighters had mostly contained the fire, preventing it spreading from the field it originated in.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene, the cause of the fire was still being determined by law enforcement.
