Elwood Bulletin combined into Valley Voice newspaper, questions raised about legal newspaper status

ELWOOD — There are questions about legal newspaper status for the Gosper County seat. An announcement was made by Camas Publishing of Cambridge that the Elwood Bulletin was to be merged into the Valley Voice, an amalgamation of several southern Nebraska newspapers.
Cody Gerlach one of the owners of the Camas Publishing, said the decision to fold the Elwood Bulletin into the Valley Voice was made a few weeks ago.
Gerlach said the reason for this decision was the Elwood Bulletin being short on subscribers and was falling below legal newspaper status.
According to Nebraska state law a newspaper will not be considered legal until it has 300 paid subscriptions and has been published for 52 consecutive weeks prior to any publication notice.
The Valley Voice itself is not a legal newspaper yet, but the Cambridge Clarion still is, Gerlach said. The Oxford Standard, Arapahoe Mirror, Indianola News, Beaver City Times Tribune and the Clarion will all become the Valley Voice. The Clarion will stop publication on Aug. 13, 2020, when the Valley Voice is expected to gain legal status.
The Elwood Bulletin office is still open on Mondays, Gerlach said the site might become a drop site for the village, but this hasn’t been finalized yet.
The Elwood Bulletin office on Smith Ave. was previously sold, and the offices moved into the former Brell Realty location on Ripley St.
The Elwood Bulletin was established in 1907. The paper was purchased by the family of Gayle Schulz in 1978. Cody and Ashley Gerlach purchased the Bulletin this year.
There are questions about where the legal notices for Gosper County will be printed. Gosper County Clerk Cynthia Clerk said there was concern over the loss of a legal newspaper in Elwood itself.
County Attorney Beverly Louthan was asked about where the counties legal notices were to be published, but she could not comment.
Gerlach said “so to speak,” a legal newspaper in Elwood is still the Cambridge Clarion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.