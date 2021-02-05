 Skip to main content
Elwood Area Foundation’s Spring Gala postponed
C-H photo • Brian Neben

ELWOOD — The Elwood Area Foundation Spring Gala has been postponed, for a second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10th annual spring gala, which had been scheduled for March 20, 2021, was postponed, but the foundation board is searching for a future date.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we try to find a date for a safe and fun celebration,” the Elwood Area Foundation announcement said.

Additional details regarding the event will be announced soon.

This is the second year in a row the gala was delayed or modified. Last year the gala was moved online, as were so many other events.

