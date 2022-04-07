Elwood and Lexington fire departments fighting large grass fire in Gosper County

ELWOOD — The Elwood and Lexington fire departments were fighting a large grass fire in Central Gosper County during the afternoon of Thursday, April 7.

During the early afternoon, the Elwood Fire Department responded to a grass fire south of Elwood west of the Highway 18 and Highway 283 intersection.

At 2:21 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged for mutual aid.

Large plumes of grey, white and black smoke could be seen blowing across Highway 18 and filled the horizon south of Elwood. Employees with the Nebraska Department of Transportation closed access to Highway 18.

The fire appeared to be moving southeast as wind gusts as strong as 43 mph fanned the flames. Gosper County was under both a High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service – Hastings warned that any fires could spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Relative humidity was as low as 20-25 percent and the ongoing drought conditions contributed to the situation.