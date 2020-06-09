LEXINGTON — A fire on an electrical pole in the alley behind 5th St. on Thursday knocked out power to businesses and residents for around three hours.
Around 4 p.m. lights began flickering in the offices of the Lexington Clipper-Herald. Soon after, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to the alley behind 5th St. for a fire located on an electrical pole.
A small fire appeared to be burning on one of the lines and not long after, arcs of electricity began to send off a shower of sparks. Eventually one of the electrical lines was burned completely through, falling to the ground while still live.
Power was lost at several 5th St. locations, including Family Physical Therapy. In total, 18 locations were affected by the outage, according to Nebraska Public Power District Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten.
LVFD responded to the scene, along with the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
By this point the fire had burned itself out, with scorch marks on the side of the Clipper-Herald building.
The Nebraska Public Power District arrived on scene, shut off power to the lines and began repairs. Otten said the outage lasted for around three hours as equipment was replaced.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a component failure, Otten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.