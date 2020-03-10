LEXINGTON — Just as the Sandhill Cranes are migrating through the area, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to migrate to Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery as part of a brand new fundraiser, featuring eight local breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The Platte River Beer, Wine & Spirits Migration Fest will take place on Saturday, March 28 p.m. from 12 to 5 p.m. at Mac’s Creek, said Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Neben.
Locals and area visitors alike are invited to take part in beer, wine and spirits tasting as well as enjoying local food and live music.
Eight area locations taking part in the event include, Pals Brewing of North Platte, Kinkaider Brewing of Broken Bow, Canyon Lakes Brewing Company of Johnson Lake,3 Brothers Winery of Farnam, Lazy RW Distillery of Moorefield, Lost Way Brewery of Holdrege and Mac’s Creek.
The cost of entry is $20 per person and will provide 10 one-half ounce tastings of any craft they wish to try, as well as a complimentary tasting glass which can be taken home by patrons, Neben said.
If patrons find a particular concoction they can’t part with, the locations will have additional stock for purchase.
The Big Pig food truck will be on site providing food along with Madeline’s Café and Bakery, which will provide deserts for additional purchase.
Live music will feature two local acts, Formerly 3, performing from 12-2p.m. and the OK Sisters, performing from 2-5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased from the website, Eventbrite, the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and their website, Neben said. Purchase of advanced tickets is welcomed by the Chamber so an accurate count of attendees can be prepared. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event.
"We would love to see locals and we hope to draw in people who are viewing the cranes," said Neben, "We want people to see what Lexington has to offer."
Chamber discussion for hosting an event such as this was started in late 2017, Neben said, the idea had always been to host local breweries, distilleries and wineries but the location had to be determined.
Recently Barry McFarland with Mac’s Creek offered their space and their expertise with handling special designated liquor licenses.
Neben said the benefit in being at Mac’s Creek enables them to use their indoor space if the Nebraska weather does not cooperates, and if it is agreeable, patrons can enjoy the outdoor area.
The event is a brand new fundraiser for the Lexington chamber and the proceeds, "will help support Chamber activities in the community," Neben said.
"We hope for a great crowd," said Neben, "It’s a time to grab a group of friends and celebrate the start of spring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.