Edgerton Explorit brings birds of prey program to Cozad

COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts Deb Miller from Edgerton Explorit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5 pm for their live raptor program. The Edgerton Explorit Center partnered with Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery Program to bring this rare and unique opportunity to Cozad. View birds of prey through a true educational experience. This informative session with live raptors will teach fun and fascinating facts of a Screech Owl, American Kestrel, and a Swainson’s Hawk. Also, learn identification of raptors, their natural habitat, and habits associated with their surroundings. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required.
Deb Miller is originally from Cozad and has a bachelor’s degree in K-12 education. Along with being a teacher, she is a certified Nebraska Master Naturalist and volunteer for Raptor Recovery. The Edgerton Explorit Center exists to instill and nurture in all people the joy of scientific discovery and exploration through hands-on learning experiences. Located in Dr. Harold Edgerton’s hometown of Aurora, the Edgerton Explorit Center inspires kids ages 2 to 92 through exciting activities and state-of-the-art programming.