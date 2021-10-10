 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edgerton Explorit brings birds of prey program to Cozad
0 comments
top story

Edgerton Explorit brings birds of prey program to Cozad

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_3664.jpg
C-H photo • Brian Neben

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts Deb Miller from Edgerton Explorit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5 pm for their live raptor program. The Edgerton Explorit Center partnered with Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery Program to bring this rare and unique opportunity to Cozad. View birds of prey through a true educational experience. This informative session with live raptors will teach fun and fascinating facts of a Screech Owl, American Kestrel, and a Swainson’s Hawk. Also, learn identification of raptors, their natural habitat, and habits associated with their surroundings. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required.

Deb Miller is originally from Cozad and has a bachelor’s degree in K-12 education. Along with being a teacher, she is a certified Nebraska Master Naturalist and volunteer for Raptor Recovery. The Edgerton Explorit Center exists to instill and nurture in all people the joy of scientific discovery and exploration through hands-on learning experiences. Located in Dr. Harold Edgerton’s hometown of Aurora, the Edgerton Explorit Center inspires kids ages 2 to 92 through exciting activities and state-of-the-art programming.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics