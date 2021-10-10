Edgerton Explorit brings birds of prey program to Cozad

COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts Deb Miller from Edgerton Explorit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5 pm for their live raptor program. The Edgerton Explorit Center partnered with Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery Program to bring this rare and unique opportunity to Cozad. View birds of prey through a true educational experience. This informative session with live raptors will teach fun and fascinating facts of a Screech Owl, American Kestrel, and a Swainson’s Hawk. Also, learn identification of raptors, their natural habitat, and habits associated with their surroundings. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required.