Early study results show benefits of a potential merger between DPPD and CNPPID

Two public power districts are moving ahead with consolidation talks after finding financial benefit for each. Directors of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District have voted to continue the research process.

“The initial study showed positive outcomes for a merger opportunity,” said Gwen Kautz, Dawson Public Power District General Manager. “Our directors are responsible for the future health and viability of their respective power districts. They are tasked with planning beyond this next decade. This process cannot be rushed, and Phase Two will scrutinize the advantages and disadvantages for all customers and stakeholders. Weighing the impacts will require objective evaluation. We expect to look at an arrangement that can build on what these two systems together can offer central Nebraska in the short and long term.”

Preliminary findings were presented to members of both boards on March 31. Potential savings were identified in power supply costs and combining of facilities. The study process has four phases before a merger could occur. Each phase requires approval of both boards.

“This discussion is exactly what those who came before us envisioned,” explained Devin Brundage, General Manager of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.