Early childhood professional learning series starting up this month in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — For those who enjoy working with children, or want to pursue a career in early child care or education, a professional learning series will be starting at the end of May for those who want to work in this field.
The early childhood professional learning series was born out of the discussions held by the Lexington child care planning team, who have been meeting since June 2019. During the discussions, not only was the need for more child care spaces noted, but people to fill the roles of child care providers when new daycares are opened.
The classes are collaboration with Communities for Kids, Early Learning Connection, Central Community College and the Lexington First United Methodist Church.
The learning series will offer beginning classes to those in Dawson County who are interested in child care or child education. The classes will include a variety of current early child care professionals as guest speakers, who will discuss higher education opportunities and has the potential to provide different college funding options to those who participate, according to the group’s information.
These classes could also serve as a base for those who are interested in pursuing a degree in early childhood education or want to open their own in-home daycare, or child care center.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald reported in June 2019, there was a lack of 700 child care spaces, if every child in the community needed care.
Recent graduates or high schoolers interested in child care are especially encouraged to participate, but the series is open to everyone.
Courses will be offered via an online platform until COVID-19 precautions are lifted. Face to face courses will then take place at locations in Lexington.
Those interested can register for a free introduction session on Tuesday, May 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. or Thursday, May 28 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The series courses are set to begin in June.
The learning series is being funded by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nebraska department of Education Early Learning Connection and Central Community College. The full value of the series is $512, but participants will only have to pay $20 to participate in the classes.
Registration can be done at https://firstchurchlex.breezechms.com/form/e8e015
The registration asks for some basic personal information, why the applicant is interested, if they are a licensed provider, what type of agency they work for, if any, what ages they are interested in working with and if they are a child care provider, do they accept child care subsidy.
For additional information contact Coordinator Alyson Young at either c4kayoung@gmail.com or 308-325-9453.
