Earl Lindeman joins Home Federal Bank

Home Federal Bank is pleased to announce the hiring of Earl Lindeman to join its business banking team at its Lexington location. He will focus on agriculture and business banking products and services for producers, agri-businesses, commercial businesses and commercial real estate owners. In addition to lending, he will also assist business owners with deposit services, internet and mobile banking, credit card processing and other banking services.

Lindeman began his ag finance and banking career in 1983 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Colorado State University. Most recently, over nine years of his banking career were devoted to Lexington and the surrounding area. He has banking experience in ag production, agri-business, small businesses, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare as well as residential and commercial construction lending.

He has been active in Lexington community organizations and plans to continue to serve the community in the years to come.

He and his wife, Tracy have three adult children; two are graduates of Lexington High School.

Home Federal Bank is a full-service community bank founded in 1935. It has locations in Grand Island, Hastings, Lexington, Holdrege and Superior, providing a complete range of financial products and services to ag producers, businesses, and individuals.