Eagles win, Mustangs drop at FKC tournament

KEARNEY — Night two of the Fort Kearny Conference volleyball tournament was held at Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller lady Mustangs faced off against the Amherst Broncos.

The lady Mustangs rallied to take the game into four sets but came up short.

The Mustangs entered the match with a 19 and four record. They currently sit third in D1 District 11 rankings.

Amherst had a season record of 22 and four. The lady Broncos are currently ranked number one in Class C2 District 10.

S-E-M lost the match 13 to 25, 25 to 23, 20 to 25 and 22 to 25.

The lady Mustangs put together 35 kills in the match. Freshman Taryn Arbuthnot slammed down 13, Jaycelyn Hoos and Mikah O’Neill each had eight and Jenna Claflin had three.

At the service line, the lady Mustangs had two aces. The lady Broncos dominated the serving game with 17 aces.

A beast at the net, Mustang Arbuthnot had three solo blocks and assisted on 16.

On defense, the lady Mustangs had a team total of 83 digs. Sophomore Allie Rohde had 27, O’Neill had 12, Katelynn Reiter had 11 and Arbuthnot had 10.

EAGLES VS WILDCATS

The Overton lady Eagles faced the fourth seed Axtell lady Wildcats.

Overton swept the Wildcats in three.

The scores were 25 to 16, 25 to 17 and 25 to 19.

Coach Hayley Ryan stated, “We ran a very consistent offense and hit a .356 hitting efficiency as a team.” Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan led the team in kills with 14. Natalie Wood had 13, Adysen McCarter had nine and Daisy Ryan had eight.

Overton had 11 ace serves from five of their six starters. Daisy Ryan led the team in aces with four, Gracyn Luther had three, Ashlyn Florell had two, McCarter and JoLee Ryan each had one. “Tonight we served a very consistent game keeping Axtell struggling in serve receive,” said Coach Ryan.

The lady Eagles advanced on to the championship round where they played against the Amherst lady Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 13.