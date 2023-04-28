OVERTON — On Thursday, April 27, the Overton Eagles hosted a golf invite with Amherst, Loomis, Hi-Line, Wilcox-Hildreth, Pleasanton, Axtell, Cozad, Holdrege and Elm Creek.

The Eagles tied with Amherst but the Broncos won the playoff.

Overton took second as a team with 320, Hi-Line took fourth with 373 and Cozad had a score of 420 for eighth place.

OVERTON

Braden Fleischman took home fourth with a score of 78.

Connor Shively placed fifth with a score of 78.

Kaden Lux swung in a score of 80 for sixth place.

Alex Banzhaf landed a score of 84 for ninth place.

Brody Fleischman took 12th place with a score of 87.

HI-LINE

Hudson Weeder placed 13th with a score of 87.

Zach Whittaker swung in a score of 87 for 14th place.

Gavin Tilson took 24th with a score of 96.

Judah Niemeier landed in 33rd place with a score of 103.

Collin Shutts had a score of 109 for 36th place.

COZAD

Hunter Keim took 25th place with a score of 97.

Jacob Rodriguez placed 31st with a score of 101.

Daygn Buss swung a score of 109 for 37th place.

Ryan Jones placed 38th with a score of 113.

Xavier Chinchilla had a score of 118 for 41st place.

Overton and Hi-Line tee-off at Axtell for the Fort Kearny Conference meet on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 a.m.