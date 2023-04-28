OVERTON — On Thursday, April 27, the Overton Eagles hosted a golf invite with Amherst, Loomis, Hi-Line, Wilcox-Hildreth, Pleasanton, Axtell, Cozad, Holdrege and Elm Creek.
The Eagles tied with Amherst but the Broncos won the playoff.
Overton took second as a team with 320, Hi-Line took fourth with 373 and Cozad had a score of 420 for eighth place.
OVERTON
Braden Fleischman took home fourth with a score of 78.
Connor Shively placed fifth with a score of 78.
Kaden Lux swung in a score of 80 for sixth place.
Alex Banzhaf landed a score of 84 for ninth place.
Brody Fleischman took 12th place with a score of 87.
HI-LINE
Hudson Weeder placed 13th with a score of 87.
Zach Whittaker swung in a score of 87 for 14th place.
Gavin Tilson took 24th with a score of 96.
Judah Niemeier landed in 33rd place with a score of 103.
Collin Shutts had a score of 109 for 36th place.
COZAD
Hunter Keim took 25th place with a score of 97.
Jacob Rodriguez placed 31st with a score of 101.
Daygn Buss swung a score of 109 for 37th place.
Ryan Jones placed 38th with a score of 113.
Xavier Chinchilla had a score of 118 for 41st place.
Overton and Hi-Line tee-off at Axtell for the Fort Kearny Conference meet on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 a.m.