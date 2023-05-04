AXTELL — Overton and Hi-Line competed at the Fort Kearny Conference golf invite on Tuesday, May 2 in Axtell.

The Overton Eagles took first as a team with a score of 317 and the Hi-Line Bulls placed sixth with 400.

EAGLES

Braden Fleischman swung in a score of 75 for first place.

Kaden Lux took third place with a score of 77.

Alex Banzhaf placed sixth with a score of 82.

Connor Shively had a score of 83 for seventh place.

Brody Fleischman took 13th with a score of 89.

BULLS

Zach Whittaker hit a score of 92 for 15th place.

Hudson Weeder placed 19th with a score of 96.

Gavin Tilson landed in 27th with a score of 103.

Judah Niemeier swung in a score of 109 for 31st.

Riley Rushton had a score of 118 for 33rd.

JV Eagles

Kaedan Wallace placed second with a score of 44.

Carson Hageman had a score of 51 for fourth place.

JV Bulls

Collin Shutts swung in a score of 53 for fifth place.

Landon Schmidt landed in sixth place with a score of 55.

The Eagles travel to Curtis on Tuesday, May 9 with a tee-off time of 10 a.m.

Hi-Line tees off in Franklin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.