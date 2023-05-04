AXTELL — Overton and Hi-Line competed at the Fort Kearny Conference golf invite on Tuesday, May 2 in Axtell.
The Overton Eagles took first as a team with a score of 317 and the Hi-Line Bulls placed sixth with 400.
EAGLES
Braden Fleischman swung in a score of 75 for first place.
Kaden Lux took third place with a score of 77.
Alex Banzhaf placed sixth with a score of 82.
Connor Shively had a score of 83 for seventh place.
Brody Fleischman took 13th with a score of 89.
BULLS
Zach Whittaker hit a score of 92 for 15th place.
Hudson Weeder placed 19th with a score of 96.
Gavin Tilson landed in 27th with a score of 103.
Judah Niemeier swung in a score of 109 for 31st.
Riley Rushton had a score of 118 for 33rd.
JV Eagles
Kaedan Wallace placed second with a score of 44.
Carson Hageman had a score of 51 for fourth place.
JV Bulls
Collin Shutts swung in a score of 53 for fifth place.
Landon Schmidt landed in sixth place with a score of 55.
The Eagles travel to Curtis on Tuesday, May 9 with a tee-off time of 10 a.m.
Hi-Line tees off in Franklin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.