Eagles take down Warriors in first game

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles girls and boys basketball teams both earned wins to start the season against the Arapahoe Warriors on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Eagles got off to a quick start in their game against the Lady Warriors with Natalie Wood making a layup in the first five seconds of the game. Overton was able to control the pace of the game through all four quarters.

To cap off the first quarter, Ella Luther hit a three point buzzer beater.

Wood led the team with 18 points followed by Jolee Ryan who scored 17 points.

Overton would win handily, 51-28.

Overton had control of the rebounds, with 41 total, 13 being made by JoLee Ryan, her sister Daisy Ryan followed with seven. Arapahoe only had 16 total rebounds. Overton had 24 defensive rebounds while Arapahoe had 12.

The girls would travel to face the Loomis Wolves in their next game on Saturday.

Boys Basketball

The Overton boys also got off to a strong start for their season, winning against the Warriors as well.

Overton was able to use their speed to their advantage and it seemed to surprise the Arapahoe team. This seemed the wear on the Warriors as late in the third quarter there was a confrontation between a Warrior and Eagle players that resulted in a technical foul for Arapahoe.

On offense, the Eagles were led by Will Kulhanek with 13 points, both Alex Banzhaf and Noah Lees had 12 points and Connor Shively had nine points.

On the line, Overton hit seven of their 13 free throws, while the Warriors hit six of 22.

The Warriors slightly edged the Eagles in rebounds, with 28 to 24, Overton had 15 defensive and nine offensive rebounds while Arapahoe had 17 defensive and 11 offensive rebounds.

Braden Fleischman led the team in total rebounds with five.

The Eagles won the game 59-23.

They would also travel to take on the Loomis Wolves the next evening.